Emmerdale stars James Hooton and Karen Blick tease Sam and Lydia relationship conflict over Samson truth revelation

Recent spoilers for Emmerdale reveal that Samson has a huge change of heart and decides to tell the police the truth about the stabbing next week.

Lydia encourages Samson to do the right thing whilst Sam takes an opposite stance on the situation.

Soap stars James Hooton and Karen Blick have now teased upcoming tensions for Sam and Lydia’s relationship.

Samson speaks to the police (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson admits the truth

New Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Lydia encourages Samson to do the right thing. This comes after learning that Matty didn’t stab him on purpose.

After taking some advice from Lydia, Samson speaks to the police. He reveals the truth about that stabbing in a bid to help Matty get out of prison.

Sam is livid with Lydia’s advice and fears for his son’s future. He then turns his anger towards Cain in the pub.

It isn’t long before Cain and Sam then start to fight as Cain puts a plan in place to make sure that Samson doesn’t go on the run again…

There’s trouble in Paradise (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars James Hooton and Karen Blick tease Sam and Lydia trouble

With Lydia focusing on her morals and with Sam wanting to solve the issue without involving the police, tensions are soon to escalate between the married couple.

Emmerdale stars James Hooton and Karen Blick have now teased upcoming trouble for Sam and Lydia’s relationship as they disagree over how to best deal with the Samson situation.

James Hooton shared: “Lydia is the moral compass of the Dingles. The Dingles have the ‘Dingle Code’ but Lydia has the correct moral way to go about things.”

This comes as Sam wants to help Samson escape but Lydia wants him ‘to stay and face the music.’

On Sam’s reaction to Lydia’s handling of the situation, James added: “He feels initially betrayed by the fact that Lydia’s made him do the right thing.

“Words are said…”

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as in the end, ‘it’s all water under the bridge,’ and Sam comes round to Lydia’s viewpoint. Phew.

