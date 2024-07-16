Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley teases the return of violent Cain as concerns increase for Belle: ‘There’s no saying what Cain would do’

Coming up on Emmerdale, Cain and Charity worry for Belle’s safety after not being able to contact her. They then head to Wales to check on her in the holiday cottage.

When they arrive, they’re stunned to find the place trashed. There’s also blood on the walls…

Now, Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has hinted that Cain’s bad guy persona may re-emerge where Tom is concerned.

Charity and Cain arrive to quite the mess (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain and Charity fear for Belle

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Charity and Cain fear for Belle King’s safety. Charity’s concerns ramp up when she finds out that Belle’s missed some of her mental health appointments.

Telling Cain that Tom reminds her of Bails, Charity joins Cain in breaking into Tom and Belle’s home. They then find the place filled with surveillance as they rummage about for the address of the Welsh cottage.

It isn’t long before they’re in Wales, at the cottage. The pair are taken aback to find the place absolutely trashed.

There’s also blood on the walls, making them both wonder what has happened to Tom and Belle.

Cain will always protect his own (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley hints at the return of the ‘old’ Cain Dingle

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media recently, Cain Dingle actor Jeff Hordley has hinted that Cain’s violent side may make an appearance as he seeks to protect Belle from Tom.

The star teased: “Well, [Belle’s] his little sister. I think if somebody hurt his little sister in particular, there’s no saying what Cain would do.”

He then added: “He’ll do what he needs to do to be able to make things right,” when it comes to protecting Belle from Tom.

We’ve seen Cain lock people in barns and hold them hostage before, even threatening some with a gun. But, does Tom have any idea what the Dingles and especially Cain is capable of? Will Cain eventually teach Tom a lesson?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!