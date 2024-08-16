Recently in Emmerdale, John Sugden arrived in the village and started up a feud with Mack and Aaron after they disposed of his campervan in the lake.

John hasn’t seen eye to eye with Mack, desperate to get revenge on him for his cruel destruction of his home.

Now, Emmerdale fans are calling for John to finish Mack off for good!

Mack ruined John’s home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: John and Mack’s feud

With John turning up in the village with a broken down van, he stayed a Victoria’s house for the night.

However, he soon panicked when his van was no longer at the garage. Wanting answers from Mack and Aaron, John demanded that they take him to his van.

John was livid when he found his campervan in the lake, with Mack admitting that he’d accidentally left the handbrake off.

Since then, John and Mack’s feud has definitely intensified… And, Mack is loving watching John suffer.

Fans want Mack gone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call for Mack death at the hands of John

Mack’s annoying quite a lot of viewers as of late, and now that he’s started a rivalry with John… fans are hoping that this will spark an exit storyline for him.

They’re now hoping that John kills Mack as their feud continues.

One fan begged: “John, please can you just kill Mack and have done with him?… Thanks.”

Another person added: “Mack is a complete and utter waste of space. Needs killing off.”

A third person shared: “Mack needs to be beaten up or killed.”

A fourth person finished: “My John Sugden theories: – Could he kill someone? I’m thinking possibly Mack (as Emmerdale are teasing a rivalry) OR Nate! Remember Nate has been confirmed to be leaving (and randomly appeared tonight) – He has an army background, is he not the real John Sugden?”

How far will John go to get revenge on Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Is John a killer?

John is a mysterious chap, and it’s clear he’s got a temper on him. He’s already got physically violent with Mack, but could this escalate even further?

Could John kill Mack in a bid to get revenge on him for ruining his van? Is John the new village killer?

