Emmerdale: John Sugden is a conman who knew Robert in jail, a new fan theory predicts

A new Emmerdale fan theory has predicted that John Sugden is actually a conman, who knew Robert Sugden while in jail… but, is he really who he says he is?

Fans have been eagerly trying to work out mysterious John’s backstory since he arrived in the village. He’s made it clear he isn’t interested in family, but could he be pretending?

Here’s everything you need to know about John Sugden‘s arrival in Emmerdale.

John’s past is yet to be revealed (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale: John Sugden arrives in the village

John was introduced in Emmerdale when Pollard attended John’s mum’s funeral. Victoria dropped Pollard off at the church and bumped into John.

When he introduced himself as John Sugden, Vic was stunned as she hoped she’d found a new family member. It was then confirmed that John is her half-brother, with them sharing the same father, Jack Sugden.

John later arrived in the village after his van broke down. He had unknowingly contacted Dingle Automotives for help, with Mack and Aaron coming to his rescue. Plenty of drama pursued, with Mack even pushing John’s van into a nearby lake in a bid to get revenge after a bust up.

John is now staying with Victoria in the village while he waits for his van to be fixed. He’s began working for Cain at the farm, much to Victoria’s delight.

Has John actually met Robert before? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict John is a conman

Emmerdale fans have been trying to work out more about John, especially as he’s been keen not to divulge any details about himself. Some have questioned his motives or if he’s lying about his identity.

One theory that has emerged is that John is actually just a conman, who knows his brother Robert Sugden from jail. Robert is currently locked up for killing Victoria’s rapist.

“Or, is John a conman who knew Robert in jail?,” one person theorised on social media.

However, another fan theory suggests John isn’t a Sugden after all. Some fans have suggested he is simply pretending to be John Sugden, especially after he was seen with an army dog tag baring the name Aiden Moore.

One person said: “Aiden Moore was the ‘real’ John Sugden, and the fake ‘John S’ assumed his identity,” while a second added: “So is he John Sugden or Aiden Moore?”

“Maybe John isn’t John, maybe he’s Aiden? He looks nothing like Jack?” a final fan shared. But, just who exactly is John? And, what’s his game?

