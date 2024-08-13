Composite image of John, Aaron and Mack on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale: John to kill Mack and Aaron, fans predict

Are Mack and Aaron in danger?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that dangerous newcomer John Sugden could kill Mack and Aaron after they stole his van. John recently arrived in the village after connecting with his long-lost sister, Victoria.

After becoming stranded in the village, he was horrified to find that his van had disappeared – and immediately suspected pranksters Mack and Aaron, with whom he’d had a run-in earlier. Last night’s episode of the soap (Monday, August 13) saw their feud intensify after the lads dumped his beloved van in a nearby river.

Mack and Aaron on Emmerdale
Mack and Aaron laughed in the face of John’s threats (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

John was, understandably, fuming and lashed out – warning Mack and Aaron that they had ‘no idea’ what they had done – nor who they were dealing with. “Terrified,” Aaron joked, as a fuming John got in their faces.

While the pair didn’t take John’s threats seriously, it became clear that they had made a dangerous enemy.

What, exactly, is John capable of?

John Sugden looking moody on Emmerdale
John’s on the warpath (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans worry that John could kill Mack and Aaron

As the scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on John’s next course of action. And many wondered whether John might go so far as to kill Mack and Aaron.

“Aaron and Mackenzie have dumped John’s van in the lake and he want’s to kill them for it, they aren’t taking it seriously,” recapped one user on the social media site X.

“I think Mac [sic] and Aaron will have a shock coming to them. John isn’t going to let him away with it,” warned another.

“One more reason for John to kill Mack and Aaron,” warned a third.

“I hope John gets his own back and ‘accidentally’ pushes Mack in the river to come to his end,” said a fourth.

“You’d think Aaron would’ve learned his lesson. I’m not surprised to see John playing games with Aaron tbh tho. This looks like it’s going to get messy,” another predicted.

Are Aaron and Mack in grave danger?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Joel Harley
Freelance Writer

