Emmerdale: Josh to force himself onto Sarah, fans predict

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that slimy Josh could attempt to force himself onto Sarah as the pair grow closer. Josh has the Dingles in a state of upheaval already, after accusing Matty of stabbing Samson.

Samson pulled through, but is sticking to Josh’s version of events – despite the stabbing being an accident brought on by Josh’s harassment of Matty and Amy.

With Matty in prison awaiting trial, Josh and Samson are roaming the village free – and now he’s growing close to Sarah… who believes Josh’s lies.

Is Sarah in danger?

Sarah has caught Josh’s eye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan shares worrying fan theory about Josh

Writing on X as the latest scenes aired on the soap, one fan suggested that Josh could try to force himself on Sarah – prompting Samson to admit the truth about Matty.

‘You ever get the feeling Samson’s “mate” will try to force himself onto Sarah and that’ll be what makes Samson admit the truth?’ the viewer pointed out.

You ever get the feeling Samson’s “mate” will try to force himself onto Sarah and that’ll be what makes Samson admit the truth? #Emmerdale — Only Angel (@BallumsHouse) July 3, 2024

‘After everything he saw Lydia go through with Craig, I think that would be the one thing to kick him into gear,’ this viewer pointed out in the comments below the initial post.

Cain and Moira sent Josh packing (Credit: ITV)

‘Stay away from Josh!’ warn alarmed viewers

Meanwhile, others were distressed at the sight of Sarah‘s new friendship.

‘What TF is Sarah doing hanging around with Josh?’ asked one shocked viewer.

what TF is Sarah doing hanging around with Josh?#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) July 3, 2024

‘Sarah, on behalf of us viewers – stay away from Josh!!!’ exclaimed another.

Sarah on behalf of us viewers stay away from Josh!!!!!! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/aCQs04qumX — Sir Jeffers (@Sir_Jeffers7) July 3, 2024

Is Sarah in danger from creepy Josh?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

