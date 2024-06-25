In Emmerdale this year, Nate has seen his marriage with Tracy break down.

He then sought to get revenge on his uncle Caleb, who had been having an affair with Tracy.

However, it appears there will be no happy ending for Nate and Tracy as The Sun has now reported that Jurell Carter, who plays Nate Robinson, has quit the soap and will exit in dramatic scenes.

Nate Robinson in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Nate Robinson ‘quits’

Nate arrived in the Dales in 2019 and immediately ruffled feathers when he embarked on an affair with Moira Dingle.

A major twist then confirmed that Nate was in fact the estranged son of Moira’s husband Cain Dingle, and seducing Moira was just an act of revenge for Nate after feeling neglected by his father.

Nate went on to make up with his dad and settled down in the village. He married Tracy last year before that relationship came crashing down following her affair with Caleb.

There will be no reconciliation on the cards as The Sun say Nate is set for a dramatic exit.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Nate confront Caleb over affair with Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Nate set for explosive Emmerdale exit

The tabloid report that a big exit is being planned for Nate later this year.

“Nate has been at the centre of some huge storylines and his exit will be no different,” a source told the publication.

“It will be dramatic and explosive and will go down in Emmerdale history. It won’t be one to miss.

“Jurell has loved being on the soap but he’s a young actor and it’s understandable he wants to spread his wings.

“Five years is a good run but he feels it’s time.”

Emmerdale has been contacted for comment.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss Nate? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!