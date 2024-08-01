Fans of Emmerdale have been left confused as to how Ruby Fox-Miligan’s plan is supposed to help her steal Home Farm from Kim and Will. Recent episodes have seen Ruby and Rose put a plan into motion – as Rose attempted to seduce Will, thereby splitting up him and Kim.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 31), Ruby’s plan appeared to have succeeded, as Rose managed to ‘seduce’ Will by getting him drunk and sealing the deal. In the same episode, Kim confronted Ruby after figuring out that she was behind all of the recent problems in her life.

When Kim asked Ruby what she was playing at – and why – Ruby held her own, declaring that she was merely waiting for the ‘fireworks’ of Kim’s exploding life.

But what is Ruby’s endgame?

Kim confronted Ruby last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wonder what Ruby’s game is

As the showdown aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode. And many found themselves confused by Ruby‘s plan. What does she think is going to happen next?

“What does Ruby actually gain from splitting Kim and Will up though really? She wants Home Farm and how does splitting Kim and Will up get her and Caleb home Farm???” asked one perplexed fan.

What does Ruby actually gain from splitting Kim and Will up though really? She wants Home Farm and how does splitting Kim and Will up get her and Caleb home Farm??? #Emmerdale — Emma Buckland (@buckland_emma) July 31, 2024

“So what exactly is Rose and Ruby’s master plan? Break up the family and then move in in the long term? And then I suppose Kim just hands over her estate and money to Will and Dawn after Divorcing Will ??? WHAT RUBBISH,” said another.

So what exactly is Rose and Ruby’s master plan ?? Break up the family and then move in in the long term? And then I suppose Kim just hands over her estate and money to Will and Dawn after Divorcing Will ??? WHAT RUBBISH #emmerdale — Kashmira Irani (@haircut52) July 19, 2024

“What right would Ruby have to any of Kim’s estate. Don’t get it, it’s [expletive],” said a third, more bluntly.

Has Ruby underestimated Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Kim hits back

Ruby and Rose’s plan continues to unfold tonight, in the aftermath of Will and Rose sleeping together. Kim returns home as Will tells Rose that their tryst was a mistake and should never have happened.

While Rose takes a horrifying phone call, Kim makes it clear she knows exactly what has been going on.

What will Kim do next?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!