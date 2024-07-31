Emmerdale fans have claimed Kim Tate is finally back to her old self after noticing she’d become ‘too nice’ over recent months. Kim is usually known for being fiery and scheming but has taken a backseat in recent storylines.

However, she appears to be back to her best. Kim has started searching for answers after realising somebody is out to get her – and, it seems she is out for revenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kim’s latest storyline in Emmerdale.

Kim is looking for answers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim seeks revenge

Kim has been determined to get some answers after several issues, which she knows are caused by somebody close to her. Suspicious that someone has a personal vendetta against her, Kim has started searching for clues.

She drove to the outskirts to meet the dealer from last week in a bid to find out who booked him. However, he wouldn’t tell Kim any details.

She soon set her sights on Caleb, convinced he is the mastermind behind the plot. Kim told Lydia she’d exacted some revenge, and soon after Caleb was quizzed by the police due to the fire at his work premises. Police revealed they suspected arson, putting Caleb firmly in the frame.

Is Kim the one who called the police though? Viewers certainly believe so…

Caleb is firmly in Kim’s sights (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans rejoice as Kim makes a big comeback

Emmerdale fans have been praising Kim’s latest scenes as they think she is finally back to her ‘old self’. Many have questioned Kim being ‘too nice’ over recent months, with the character usually known for being fiery and no-nonsense.

“I hope we finally get to see the old Kim Tate,” one fan wrote on X. A second added: “The thing people should know in advance, not to try Kim Tate. Money and connections always win!”

A third Emmerdale fan said: “Oh, I missed this version of Kim Tate,” while a fourth wrote: “Oh, Kim Tate’s on top form tonight.”

Many are cheering Kim on as she aims to get to the bottom of the revenge plot. She has suspected Caleb is behind the plan and knows Rose is involved somehow.

“Love Kim going after Caleb, it’s what he deserves,” one fan said, while another added: “Seated and ready to cheer on Kim as she gets to the truth.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

