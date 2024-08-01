Emmerdale: Kim and Will order Rose out of the village – but, is she dead?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 1), Kim and Will teamed up to order Rose out of their lives after finding out about her and Ruby’s schemes.

At the end of the episode though, Rose’s belongings were seen at the side of the road, with there being no sign of the outcast villager.

But, what’s happened to Rose? And, is she still alive? Here’s everything we know.

Rose fessed up to her schemes (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Will dealt with Rose

Over in the Dales this evening, Will told Rose that he regretted their kiss. He’s a married man and shouldn’t have done it.

Rose admitted that she wanted to make a go of being a proper family with Will but she was then interrupted with a phone call from Ruby.

Realising that Kim knew all about their schemes, Rose grabbed Will’s phone so that she could explain things before he heard it from his wife.

She then told Will that their kiss had been part of her secret scheme but she felt really bad about it. She was trapped by Ruby because she’d paid all of her debts off for her.

Kim and Will then made Rose get in their boot as they dropped her off on a country road. Will then paid Rose some money, making her phone Dawn and leave a voicemail to say that she was never coming back.

After Kim and Will drove off, another car pulled up. Then only Rose’s bag and drawing from Lucas and Clemmie could be seen on the side of the road… Rose was nowhere in sight.

Has someone killed Rose? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Rose Jackson dead? What’s happened to her?

Kim could be seen washing her hands shortly after leaving Rose at the side of the road. Will was also acting shifty after telling Kim that he’d been for a drive to clear his head.

Something’s happened to Rose… but, what? And, are Kim and Will involved? Or, is someone else behind Rose’s disappearance?

Later this week, spoilers reveal that PC Swirling turns up at Home Farm after concerns are raised for Rose when her handbag is found.

Next week, Dawn shares her wishes to hire a private investigator to track down her mum, making Kim and Will panic.

They then decide to send a message to Dawn’s phone, pretending to be “Rose” so that she’ll stop with the search.

But, do Kim and Will know what’s happened to Rose? Have they silenced her for good? Or, is she still alive and waiting to get her revenge?…

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

