Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw reveals Tom and Belle abuse storyline will run ‘until the end of this year’

Viewers of the ITV soap Emmerdale will know that one of the show’s current main storylines involves Tom abusing his wife, Belle.

Belle has been coming more and more isolated from her loved ones as Tom controls all aspects of her life.

She’s now also found out that she’s pregnant with his baby… contemplating having a termination.

Tom has been abusing his wife, Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom King’s abuse of Belle

Emmerdale fans will know that Tom has been controlling and abusing his wife, Belle King, for quite some time.

He’s been controlling her finances, has limited who she sees and how often she goes out, has controlled her work life and has made her home life a living hell.

Recently, Belle found out that she was pregnant (Tom’s dream) but she wasn’t as keen.

With Tom going to hit her, Belle was forced to tell her husband about the pregnancy. It wasn’t long before this news then became public knowledge despite Belle asking for Tom to keep it a secret.

Now, Belle is contemplating a termination as Tom’s abuse of her intensifies. But, this abuse storyline shows no signs of stopping anytime soon…

The storyline is a lengthy one (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teases Tom abuse ‘end date’

With the soap wanting to portray the domestic abuse storyline as realistically as possible, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has now confirmed that the storyline will continue until the end of 2024.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Laura Shaw shared: “We said right from the beginning that we wanted to tell this story as truthfully and as authentically as we can.

“Let’s face it, for people who are subjected to domestic abuse – this isn’t something that’s over in a couple of weeks. This is something that goes on for a long length of time and we wanted to be truthful to that.”

Addressing the length of the storyline, Laura confirmed: “It’s going to run until the end of this year.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!