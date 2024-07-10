Emmerdale: Les is Cain’s old cellmate, a new fan theory predicts

Emmerdale fans have shared a new theory regarding Matty Barton‘s cellmate Les, as many think he could have an interesting connection to Cain Dingle.

Les was introduced after Matty was jailed for stabbing Samson Dingle. The prisoner has been supportive of Matty, especially after he revealed he is transgender.

Could Les be an old friend of Cain’s?

Cain was previously imprisoned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share theory about Les being Cain’s old cellmate

Emmerdale viewers believe they’ve worked out a link between Les and Cain, who is Matty’s stepfather.

Les appeared to recognise the name when it was mentioned in prison, and now fans think he and Cain may have shared a cell whilst Cain was imprisoned.

Emmerdale fans took to X to share their theories about prisoner Les. One person simply stated: “I think Les is an old cellmate of Cain’s.”

“I have got a feeling that Les is in it for the long run and I’ve got a feeling that Les is an old cellmate of Cain’s. And Matty asked him to beat him up to keep him safe,” another suggested.

Cain was last behind bars in 2022, after being accused of murdering Al Chapman. He was released after son Kyle confessed to the killing.

Les was introduced as Matty’s cellmate (Credit: ITV)

Fans plead for Les to become a regular character

Emmerdale fans are hoping Les does have a connection to Cain, as this could lead to him becoming a regular character.

Les has proven to be popular with soap viewers since his arrival, and now many are pleading for him to stay on the soap.

Taking to X, one fan said: “Dear Emmerdale, where do I sign the petition to keep Les in the village? Please and thank you!” Another fan agreed, writing: “I like Les, can we keep him please?”

A third viewer added: “Emmerdale has introduced so many useless characters in the last couple of years, I hope they’ve got the sense to make Les permanent. He’s been great so far.”

“They should make Les a regular character once Matty comes out of prison. I liked their scenes,” a final fan wrote.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!