Emmerdale: Les is Josh’s dad, a new fan theory predicts

Recently in Emmerdale, Matty found a friend in Les as he protected him against transphobic prisoner Robbo – even beating him up so that he could have some reprieve from prison life.

Back in the Dales, Samson and Josh have been sticking to their original story regarding the stabbing.

A new Emmerdale fan theory has now predicted a huge twist that could connect Les and Josh together…

Emmerdale: Matty and Les’ friendship

Originally putting on a tough front, Les soon became a trustworthy friend for Matty in prison.

He’s helped him learn how to act in prison and has even defended him against transphobic Robbo, with Les accepting Matty for who he is.

With Robbo cornering Matty, Les agreed to beat Matty up so that he could go to hospital for a while. Matty knew he’d be safe there and thanked Les for breaking his eye socket.

Back in the village, Samson has continued to defend bad guy Josh. He’s still making out that Matty stabbed him on purpose, covering the truth.

Samson’s even gone as far as to dob Mack and Moira into the police for holding him against his will, despite lying to them both that he would tell the police the truth about the stabbing.

Emmerdale fan theory: Les and Josh related?

With Les protecting Matty and with Josh being happy to see Matty imprisoned, a new fan theory has suggested quite the twist.

It suggests that Les and Josh may actually be related! Yes, Les could actually be Josh’s dad.

The fan theory reads: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Les ends up being Josh’s dad.”

Imagine the chaos this would cause if this were to be the case!

Will the truth come out?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, July 12), sees Lydia become suspicious as she sees Josh threatening Samson about the stabbing.

Moira then speaks to Lydia and tries to get her onboard with her latest plan to get the truth out of Samson… Will Lydia agree to join Moira in her plan? And, will Samson tell the truth?

