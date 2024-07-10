Emmerdale: Les should be a permanent character, fans beg

Emmerdale fans have called for Matty Barton‘s cellmate Les to be made a permanent character. Les was introduced shortly after Matty was imprisoned for stabbing Samson Dingle.

He and Matty have struck up a friendship after Matty confided in Les about being transgender. Les has defended Matty against transphobic Robbo while in prison, helping him to feel less fearful.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matty’s prison stint and his cellmate Les in Emmerdale.

Matty has been having a tough time in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Matty attacked in prison

Matty has been having a tough time in prison, especially after transphobic Robbo found out he is a trans man.

Thankfully, Matty’s cellmate Les has been on his side and defended him against Robbo. However, Matty was left terrified when Les revealed he was being released from prison in Tuesday’s episode (July 9.)

Matty was seen scrambling for a way to keep himself safe in Les’ absence. Moira and Amy then received a call from the prison, informing them Matty had been hospitalised. The pair arrived to find Matty battered and bruised, but he refused to admit who had attacked him.

It was later revealed Les had beaten Matty up to help him get out of prison and avoid Robbo. Their plan didn’t quite work out however, as Matty was told he’d be heading back to prison the next day.

How will Matty cope without Les’ support in prison?

Matty’s cellmate Les has been supportive of him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans plead for Les to become a permanent character

Matty’s cellmate Les has proven to be a big hit with Emmerdale fans, who are now hoping he will become a regular character.

Many soap fans took to social media to praise Les, with one person writing: “Any chance we can keep Les as a character I quite like him.”

“Aww I like Les, we need him and Swirling to move into the village,” a second fan wrote, while a third added: “They should make Les a regular character once Matty comes out of prison. I liked their scenes.”

Another said: “Les is literally the best character in Emmerdale at the moment,” and a fifth fan added: “Emmerdale has introduced so many useless characters in the last couple of years, I hope they’ve got the sense to make Les permanent. He’s been great so far.”

A final fan then wrote: “Can Les become a regular?”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

