Emmerdale: Liam needs to get with Chas over Ella, fans beg

Fans of Emmerdale are worried that the return of Ella to the soap means that the romance between Liam and Chas could be over before it has really begun. On Manpreet’s advice, Liam decided to open himself up to a relationship with Chas.

However, his plans have been thrown into disarray by the sudden return of ex Ella. And, as he learned this week, she may well be pregnant… with his child.

Could the return of Ella spell the end of Chas and Liam? With a love triangle apparently on the cards, fans are hoping that Liam chooses wisely…

Liam and Chas have flirted their way through an on-again-off-again romance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg Liam to make the right choice

As last night’s episode airs, fans shared their thoughts about Liam‘s dilemma on X. And many were begging for the doctor to make the right choice.

‘If Liam chooses Ella over Chas I will throw up,’ said one dismayed fan.

If Liam chooses Ella over Chas I will throw up #emmerdale — lexi౨ৎ SAW TAYLOR (@evrmorslvr) July 22, 2024

‘Think Liam and Chas would make a great couple,’ another said.

Think Liam and Chas would make great couple #Emmerdale — Danni (@Dbella91) July 22, 2024

‘Liam and Chas are clearly never gonna happen,’ a third wrote of their potentially doomed romance.

Liam & Chas are clearly never gonna happen #Emmerdale — Wini’s World (@Winis_World) July 22, 2024

Is Chas and Liam’s relationship over already?

Ella clashes with Tracy tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Chas advises distraught Liam

As the story continues tonight, Chas supports Liam as he tries to come to terms with the idea of becoming a father again. Then, when Ella tries to talk him around, Liam refuses to answer the door.

What will Liam decide to do?

Elsewhere, Ella has a run-in with Tracy, who berates her over her suitability for the role as a receptionist.

