Emmerdale fans have criticised Liam over his reaction to Ella’s tragic baby news. During a scan, Ella and Liam were told no foetus could be found, prompting Liam to accuse her of lying about being pregnant.

However, viewers later found out Ella had suffered a blighted ovum. With Liam being a doctor, many fans were confused by his reaction and failure to recognise what had happened.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam and Ella’s baby news in Emmerdale.

Liam and Ella attended a scan together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella and Liam learn there’s no baby

Despite her initially refusing, Liam ended up attending Ella’s scan with her. She found herself unable to make it to the hospital, prompting Liam to help her out.

As Liam and Ella looked on, the sonographer revealed that there was a problem with the scan… no foetus could be found. Liam immediately accused Ella of lying about the baby, insisting she lied about her pregnancy, and claiming that’s why she didn’t want him at the scan.

He stormed out before Ella could explain, with Paddy later trying to console him back in the village. Liam claimed Ella is unhinged.

However, the truth was then revealed to Emmerdale viewers. During a consultation with Manpreet, Ella was told she’d suffered a blighted ovum. This is also known as a silent miscarriage or anembryonic pregnancy.

Liam stormed out after receiving the sad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Liam for being ‘bad doctor’

Emmerdale fans have shared their frustration over Liam accusing Ella of lying about her pregnancy. Many have pointed out that he should know the signs of a blighted ovum, or an early miscarriage, due to being a medical professional.

“Errrrhm, Liam is not a very good doctor,” one confused fan penned on X, while a second agreed saying: “Liam really is the worst doctor ever.”

A third viewer fumed: “Sorry, but again what kind of doctor is Liam? Ella told him the hospital were the ones to tell her she was pregnant so why when he found out she wasn’t (early miscarriage) didn’t he stop to ask them in order to double check, instead of just assuming she made it up.”

A final Emmerdale fan simply asked: “Why wouldn’t so called Dr. Liam know that?…”

