Emmerdale: Is Mack dead after bull chase incident?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 29), Mack was faced with a huge surprise after he was confronted with a bull after turning his back for one moment.

Mack then made a huge run for it before he got injured after slipping over a gate.

Will he be okay? Will Mack survive this traumatic ordeal?

Emmerdale: Mack gets injured

Tonight in the Dales, Mack headed over to the barn to fix a quad bike by himself.

Elsewhere, John and Nate had moved a feisty bull into a field so Mack could work on the bike safely.

However, Mack faced a nasty surprise after he was confronted by the bull in the barn with him. With no one around to help or distract the bull, Mack had to make a tough decision.

The bull started chasing Mack, who looked around in panic. In a desperate attempt to flee, he started climbing one of the gates to escape with the bull still chasing him from behind.

Mack’s plan didn’t go as he’d hoped, after he slipped and fell.

In the process, he hit his head and appeared to suffer a trauma injury.

Nate heard the commotion and rushed over to help him up. Mack insisted he was alright and didn’t need any further care, but this didn’t seem to be the case later on…

Revenge plan?

Mack told Nate he believed that John intentionally set him up to get revenge on him for the van.

Aaron went to confront John but soon got caught up in a moment of passion with him instead. No answers were revealed, but Mack seemed intent on blaming John.

Later on, while back in his home, Charity listened to what happened to Mack and tried to convince him to concoct a revenge plan on John.

However, Mack then collapsed to the floor and was rushed off in an ambulance. Charity was hugely concerned and wondered whether the injury was more serious than it first appeared.

Charity accompanied him in the ambulance after tearing strips into Aaron for failing to recognise that Mack was badly injured.

Will Mack survive?

Mack initially said he was okay, but later we saw that was not the case. Collapsing is often sign of a concussion, which can sometimes be life threatening.

Of course, we do not know the full extent of Mack’s injury, but he was not immediately checked up at the hospital, which could be bad news.

So, with all this in mind, will Mack survive? Or, has John planted the bull and killed him?

