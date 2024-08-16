Fans of Emmerdale have rejoiced at the wedding of Paddy Kirk and Mandy Dingle, who tied the knot during last night’s episode of the soap. The couple’s happy day looked in doubt when Bear Wolf exposed Mandy’s sordid secret – that she had been working as a financial dominatrix to drum up some extra cash.

A gleeful Bear then cancelled the ceremony, telling Mandy that the wedding was off. Rushing around to see Paddy, she managed to managed to save their big day.

The wedding went ahead in spite of Bear’s best efforts to poop the party (Credit: ITV)

And, as the pair reunited, they sped their way through their vows and the exchanging of the rings to become man and wife… again.

With the marriage of Paddy and Mandy, two soap icons were back together again – and fans couldn’t be happier.

Mandy and Paddy… man and wife (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans celebrate as Mandy and Paddy tie the knot

As last night’s episode aired, fans of the soap took to social media to celebrate the happy couple.

“Putting Mandy & Paddy back together was the best decision in a long time,” wrote one viewer on the social media platform X.

Putting Mandy & Paddy back together was the best decision in a long time #emmerdale — JO ♡ (@jolaurenx) August 15, 2024

“Paddy & Mandy always & forever this time Loved the whole wedding,” said another.

Paddy & Mandy always & forever this time Loved the whole wedding #Emmerdale @emmerdale @Reallisariley — Shaheen (@topgooner100) August 15, 2024

“This time it’s forever”… I really hope so Paddy & Mandy…” wrote a third.

“This time it’s forever”… I really hope so Paddy & Mandy… #emmerdale — Teena Massam  (@teenamassam) August 15, 2024

“This is the perfect Mandy And Paddy Wedding,” agreed a fourth.

This is the perfect Mandy And Paddy Wedding .. #Emmerdale — Jinx ˢᵏᶻ ATE (@Lee_Knowsme) August 15, 2024

“Yesssss!!! They are getting married I’ve always been team Mandy and paddy,” cheered another.

Yesssss!!! They are getting married I’ve always been team Mandy and paddy #Emmerdale — SG (@SG902110) August 15, 2024

Have Mandy and Paddy finally found their happy ever after?

