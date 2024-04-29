Emmerdale: As Manpreet kisses Billy, Jay Kontzle shuts down affair storyline

During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, April 29), Manpreet got rather tipsy during a get together with her friends in the Woolpack.

She then headed outside and grabbed Billy as he was leaving, pulling him in for a kiss on the lips.

But, as Manpreet acts on her crush for Billy, actor Jay Kontzle has reassured fans that Billy will remain ‘loyal’ to his wife, Dawn.

Billy pulled away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Manpreet kissed Billy

This evening, Manpreet was down in the dumps about her situation with Charles so Ella decided to invite her out for drinks.

Charles had invited Manpreet out for lunch for half an hour but Manpreet explained that she was joining Ella instead. Charles then suggested that Claudette joined them.

In the Woolpack, Claudette, Mandy and Gail joined Manpreet and Ella for drinks. Claudette even had a rum as she started to chat away to Bear with some friendly banter.

Ella noticed Manpreet crushing on Billy and then took her outside for a private word. She then warned her to stay away from Billy as he was married.

Despite Ella’s advice, Manpreet then saw Billy leaving and grabbed onto him before kissing him on the cheek. She then pulled him in for a kiss on the lips but Billy pulled away before she had the chance to plant one on him.

Billy only has eyes for Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle defuels Manpreet and Billy affair theory

Despite Manpreet having a crush on Billy, actor Jay Kontzle has admitted that Billy isn’t interested in her and will remain committed to Dawn.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media recently, Jay shared: “Billy and Dawn are that strong that nothing really can fracture their relationship.”

On the topic of Manpreet, he added: “I don’t think there’s really a significant worry there at all, it’s just one of those things.”

Agreeing that Billy is ‘loyal’ to Dawn, Jay finished: “He loves Dawn, he loves his family.

“I don’t think that any outside influences could fracture their relationship.”

This comes as Billy decides to tell Dawn about Manpreet’s kiss later on in the week. How will Dawn react?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!