Emmerdale: Minty the Lamb is a wonderful addition to the soap, fans swoon

Yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, May 2) saw Isaac wrap Cain around his little finger and bag himself a new pet.

Bringing an abandoned lamb back home with him, Isaac soon named the little lamb Minty.

Emmerdale fans are now super in love with Minty the Lamb and have declared him their ‘new favourite’ character.

Cain bought Minty home for Isaac (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Isaac adopted Minty the Lamb

This week in the Dales, Isaac took an interest in the farm but soon became concerned when he spotted an abandoned lamb.

Moira explained that the lamb might not survive if it doesn’t take to being hand reared. In a few months, the lamb would then be sold for meat.

Isaac was horrified last night, worrying about the lamb. Cain then took Isaac out of school behind Moira’s back and went on a mission to adopt the lamb.

Moira wasn’t best pleased but allowed for Isaac to keep the lamb, seeing him try to feed it. Isaac was focused on keeping the lamb alive, naming it Minty.

Fans love the new addition to the farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans love ‘new favourite’ character Minty the Lamb

Emmerdale fans are loving the addition of Minty the Lamb to the soap and have already made Isaac’s new fluffy companion their ‘new favourite’ character on the soap.

One fan shared: “Minty is my new favourite character.”

Minty is my new favourite character 😂 #Emmerdale — Debs 🌸🌺🌸🍄 (@DebsGlynm) May 2, 2024

MINTY THE LAMB FOR BEST NEWCOMER #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 2, 2024

Minty is rising the power rankings to my favourite character #emmerdale — Glow Division (@GlowstikCosplay) May 2, 2024

Another person typed: “MINTY THE LAMB FOR BEST NEWCOMER.”

A third Emmerdale viewer joked: “Minty is rising the power rankings to my favourite character.”

Moira and Ruby haven’t been seeing eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira and Ruby’s feud

Aside from dealing with the lamb situation, Moira has been feuding with Ruby.

After splashing Ruby when driving yesterday, Moira came to a standstill in the middle of a single-track road as Ruby wouldn’t budge.

Ruby then provided Moira with a fake apology for the inconvenience in the pub. But, can they put an end to their feud?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!