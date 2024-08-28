Emmerdale: Moira has a brain tumour, fans fear

Emmerdale fans have shared their fears for Moira after she suffered a seizure. Many viewers are convinced she has a brain tumour which is yet to be diagnosed.

Moira’s behaviour has been erratic for weeks, with husband Cain growing very concerned about her. Following her seizure, will it now be revealed what’s really wrong with Moira?

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s been happening with Moira in Emmerdale.

Moira suffered a seizure in sad scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira suffers a seizure

In Tuesday’s episode (27 August) of Emmerdale, Moira took a bad turn whilst alone in the barn as she could be seen suffering from a seizure.

Moira’s behaviour has been creating some concern amongst her loved ones, especially as she’s been turning to drink and falling asleep on the sofa. She’s also been lashing out and throwing glasses at Cain before heading off on spontaneous trips without telling her husband where’s she’s going. She then missed her blood tests at the hospital, leaving Cain furious.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Moira was seen collapsing in the barn before having a seizure. But, what’s the matter with her?

Moira’s behaviour has caused concern (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale fans predict Moira has a brain tumour

Soap fans are convinced Moira’s odd behaviour and seizure are down to her having an undiagnosed brain tumour. Taking to social media, dozens of Emmerdale fans have shared the same prediction for Moira.

“Could be a brain tumour for Moira who’s just had a seizure,” one person guessed, while a second added: “Need this storyline with Moira to kick in… I’m dying to know what’s wrong with her. I’m still saying she’s got a brain tumour.”

A third fan asked: “Anyone else thinking Moira may have a brain tumour and that’s changing her behaviour? And the drinking is a smokescreen?” And, another said: “I reckon it’ll turn out Moira will have a brain tumour or something in Emmerdale, and that’s what’s causing her erratic behaviour & forgetfulness.”

