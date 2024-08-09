Emmerdale soap fans reckon Moira Dingle may not be very well at all, going by her recent behaviour – but does she have a serious illness?

Life on Butlers Farm has certainly been very challenging in recent months. And it appears the stress is taking a toll on Moira.

Emmerdale mainstay Moira has had a rough ride recently

Not only was son Matty wrongfully arrested and imprisoned for stabbing Samson Dingle, Moira’s marriage with Cain has also been under strain.

That’s caused Moira to become more and more overwhelmed, and viewers have seen her struggle with running the household.

She’s been irritable, too – snapping at those closest to her. And with her being seen drowning her sorrows with whisky in recent weeks, could an alcoholic relapse be on the way?

Moira and Cain’s marriage has been under strain (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Moira in Emmerdale?

Fans fear Moira’s health could be set to dip imminently.

One worried viewer recently speculated on social media: “I’m starting to think Moira might be ill or something because why is she acting like this? #Emmerdale.”

Another reflected on how the character is coming across: “Moira’s weird behaviour is starting to make more sense now – definitely a big health related storyline coming up #Emmerdale.”

And someone else agreed as they posted: “Moira is so out of character right now, either Emmerdale is trying to break-up her and Cain again or there is something seriously wrong with her.”

Moira has struggled with alcohol (Credit: YouTube)

Fan theories

Additionally, some fans also pondered about what other conditions might be ailing Moira.

Taking to X, one hypothesised: “After watching today’s Emmerdale, I think Moira might have early onset Alzheimer’s. Because she is having signs i.e. severe mood swings and behaviour changes and confusion, cognitive blackouts.”

Someone else concurred: “Me and mum think Moira has early onset dementia #Emmerdale.”

“#Emmerdale is Moira going to end up having a brain tumour or something?” wondered another user. “Not liking how her character is on Cain’s case, seems a bit weird to me.”

And yet another posted: “I reckon Moira is suffering the menopause or maybe the beginning of an alcoholism storyline for her #Emmerdale.”

