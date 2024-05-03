Emmerdale: Moira should’ve given Ruby a Glasgow kiss, fans joke

Yesterday in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 2), Moira accidentally splashed Ruby with muddy water as she was driving by her.

Ruby then got revenge on Moira by blocking her from driving on a single-track road.

Emmerdale fans have now all said the same thing after watching Ruby fake apologise to Moira.

Ruby got revenge on Moira (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby and Moira feuded

Ruby was furious last night when Moira splashed her whilst she was driving, immediately setting out to get her revenge.

She then got in her car and blocked Moira from moving, with both vehicles coming to a standstill.

Will then got stuck behind Ruby’s car, explaining that Evan was at the hospital. This temporarily suspended Moira and Ruby’s antics as Moira was forced to back up.

Later on, in the Woolpack, Caleb urged Ruby to apologise to Moira. Ruby then admitted that she may have overreacted, going in for a hug.

Having a quiet word with Moira though, Ruby admitted that the display of affection was a fake apology. Their feud was far from over.

Moira didn’t give Ruby a taste of her own medicine (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wish for Moira revenge on Ruby

Chas warned Ruby that she needed to be careful around Moira or she might get a Glasgow kiss. Now, fans have taken to social media to demand that Moira gives Ruby exactly that.

One fan said: “Come on Moira, Ruby’s gotta be asking for one of her infamous ‘Glasgow Kisses’ by now right? Seriously?”

Come on Moira, Ruby's gotta be asking for one of her infamous 'Glasgow Kisses' by now right? Seriously? #Emmerdale #TeamMoira ❤️https://t.co/ZCSZZbBXMu — GrianneDoherty34 (@griannedoherty) May 3, 2024

@emmerdale Moira should of gave Ruby a good ol' Glasgow Kiss #emmerdale — Bexlynz (@Bexxiiboo1) May 2, 2024

Really hoping for that Glasgow kiss #Emmerdale — ⫷ N° 8 ⫸ (@liadaksy) May 2, 2024

Another person added: “Moira should’ve given Ruby a good ol’ Glasgow Kiss.”

A third viewer finished: “Really hoping for that Glasgow kiss.”

Moira and Ruby tries to make amends (Credit: ITV)

Will Moira teach Ruby a lesson?

Moira and Ruby attempt to ‘kiss’ and makeup next week as they head out for a lunch together.

However, it isn’t long before Moira conjures up a plan. But, what does she have in store?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

