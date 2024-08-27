Emmerdale: As Moira suffers a seizure, here’s everything that happens next

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, August 27th), Moira took a bad turn whilst alone in the barn as she could be seen suffering from a seizure.

This came after Cain suspected her of having a fresh affair with his son Nate, with Nate shutting down these accusations.

But, as Moira suffers a seizure, here’s everything we know about what happens next.

Moira collapsed in the barn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira had a seizure

For quite some time, Moira’s behaviour has created some concerns from her loved ones. She’s been turning to drink and falling asleep on the sofa.

She’s also been lashing out and throwing glasses at Cain before heading off on spontaneous trips without telling her husband where’s she’s going.

This evening, Cain spoke to Nate after catching him having a drink with Moira. Having already confronted Moira over her high levels of alcohol consumption and her knocking back of the painkillers, Cain then accused Nate of having an affair with his wife.

Nate promised his dad that he wouldn’t dare go there again. He was also worried about Moira though. Something was up.

Alone in the barn, the end of the episode then saw Moira collapse to the ground before having a seizure. But, what’s the matter with her?

Moira misses her blood tests (Credit: YouTube)

What’s to come for Moira after tonight’s collapse?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Moira is due to go for some blood tests but ends up missing her appointment.

Instead, she gets it in her head that Ruby is trying to steal her man from her as she spots her give Cain a squeeze on the arm.

Moira then reacts by giving Ruby a “Glasgow kiss”… But, what’s wrong with Moira? And, will she get any answers anytime soon?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

