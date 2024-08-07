Emmerdale: Moira’s rage to lead to Cain and Ella affair, predict fans

Emmerdale fans have predicted Cain Dingle could embark on an affair after his wife Moira’s recent angry outbursts. Moira has continued to take aim at Cain over recent weeks as she struggles in the aftermath of Matty’s imprisonment.

Soap viewers now think Moira‘s anger could lead Cain to stray. Some have predicted an affair between him and Ella is on the cards, especially after he recently defended her.

Here’s everything you need to know about Moira and Cain’s latest conflict in Emmerdale.

Moira has repeatedly taken her frustration out on Cain (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s anger

In Monday’s episode (July 5) of Emmerdale, Moira lashed out at Cain once again. He questioned whether she was the one to grass Samson up to the police for assaulting Josh.

Cain’s suspicions were justified, given that Moira had a grievance against Samson and had looked very pleased when he was arrested. Hitting back at Cain, Moira argued that he had taught Samson how to fight, so it was only a matter of time before he used his new skills on somebody.

Moira proceeded to accuse Cain of protecting Samson more than Matty. Cain attempted to defend himself, but his explanations fell on deaf ears.

The argument concluded with Moira telling Cain he is to blame for everything that’s happened recently. As he tried to leave, she then hurled a glass at him. However, it smashed on the door frame beside his head.

Could Moira’s violent outburst be the final straw for Cain?

Could Moira end up pushing Cain away? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Cain will have an affair

Emmerdale fans have shared their concern over Moira and Cain’s relationship, with many questioning the way Moira has been treating him.

Due to her angry outbursts, many viewers think Cain could grow tired of Moira and end up having an affair. Some predict sparks could fly between Cain and Ella.

“Am I the only one who can see where this angry Moira storyline is going. Cain and Ella affair,” one fan predicted on social media, while another asked: ‘Should Cain ditch Moira and get together with Ella?”

A third added: “Moira is turning into a psycho abuser like Tom, so it’ll be Cain off with Ella.”

Other Emmerdale fans have taken aim at Moira for the way she has been treating Cain.

One person said: “Moira is nearly as bad as Tom with her gaslighting of Cain,” while a second fan said: “I really liked Moira, but over the last few weeks, she has become more and more verbally abusive towards Cain.”

“SO BORED of this endless cycle of Cain and Moira arguing then making up. Moira has been so vile to her husband recently that it’s getting unbelievable that he forgives her and they get back together,” a final fan complained.

