Fans of Emmerdale have reacted with trepidation after the soap released its latest trailer featuring newcomer John Sugden, warning him to stay away from Aaron Dingle. Fans, who have been hoping to see a reunion between Aaron and husband Robert, are hoping that John’s arrival in the village doesn’t spell the death of ‘Robron.’

The illegitimate child of Jack Sugden and half-sibling of Victoria and Robert, John is set to arrive later this week. This comes as Victoria attends a funeral with Pollard, who is paying his respects to an old friend.

Victoria comes face-to-face with John Sugden later this week (Credit: ITV)

Fireworks to fly for Aaron as John Sugden arrives in Emmerdale

It’s there that she meets John Sugden. After quizzing Pollard over his identity, she learns that John is her half-brother. And, as the story continues, John finds his own way back to the village – where he is set to ruffle feathers when he meets Aaron Dingle and other village residents.

This new trailer, shared to the soap’s Instagram account, shows John locking eyes with Aaron – teasing a potential new romance for the unlucky-in-love Dingle.

The fans, however, were less than enthusiastic about Aaron‘s probable new man.

Fans are still holding out for an Aaron and Robert reunion (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans warn John Sugden away from Aaron

As the teaser landed, fans took to the comments below the video to share their thoughts. And, while viewers were excited to see John’s Emmerdale debut, many others demanded that he steer well clear of Aaron.

“Please don’t put him with Aaron, Aaron getting with Robert’s brother makes no sense,” wrote one angry fan.

“You cannot replace Robert or the magic that is Robron. Please bring back Ryan!” begged another.

“Seriously Aaron, hands off him…” warned a third.

“Interesting to see another Sugden but only if he keeps his hands off Aaron – Aaron belongs with Robert!” said a fourth.

Will fans’ pleas fall on deaf ears?

Will Aaron find himself hot under the collar for John? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s new man?

Aaron has been a single man since Robert was sent to prison for killing his sister’s rapist. Since then, and as a result of Liv’s untimely death, Aaron has reverted to old behaviour, with little time for love.

However, last night’s episode implied that he was in the market for a new man after Victoria caught him browsing a dating app.

Will he and John Sugden hit it off?

