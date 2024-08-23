In latest Emmerdale news, April Windsor star Amelia Flanagan has celebrated ‘smashing’ her GCSEs. The soap actress, 16, came in for lots of love from fans and her fellow ITV soap stars back in June after she finished her exams.

“GCSEs over and out,” Amelia‘s mum Rachel wrote at the time, as she marked the milestone on Instagram.

And now, after results were confirmed yesterday (Thursday August 22), Rachel has praised her eldest child for succeeding in her tests.

Additionally, she also revealed how Amelia is marking her achievements… with a festival trip!

April Windsor actress Amelia Flanagan has received her GCSE results… and her mum is pretty pleased with her! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news: Amelia Flanagan ‘smashes’ GCSEs

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Rachel uploaded a snap of her daughter looking ready to go out and enjoy herself.

Rachel divulged: “So proud of this one. Working since she was five and absolutely smashing her GCSEs.”

She continued, tagging in Reading and Leeds festival: “Have the best time.”

Her mum is very proud (Credit: Instagram)

Later in the day, Amelia – whose younger twin siblings Isabella and William play Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Corrie – shared a story from her own account giving a view of her location.

Tagged as being at Bramham Park in West Yorkshire, the shot gave a night time look of the festival landscape.

Amelia Flanagan posted her festival view on Insta, too (Credit: Instagram)

But attending the northern leg of the twin event isn’t the only summer party she’s been to this summer.

A week ago, Amelia shared a post on her main Insta account showing her at Wembley at one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour gigs.

What a summer!

Congratulations to Amelia – and everyone else who sat GCSE exams this summer – from ED!

