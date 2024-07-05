Emmerdale: Nicky and Suni exit was long-awaited, fans rejoice

Emmerdale fans have shared their relief after Nicky Miligan and Suni Sharma finally left the village together. The couple decided it was time to leave the Dales behind in Thursday’s episode (July 4).

Nicky and Suni had both endured their fair share of family dramas over recent months, leading them to want a fresh start together away from the village.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nicky and Suni’s exit in Emmerdale.

Nicky and Suni left Emmerdale together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky and Suni leave the village

In Thursday’s episode (July 4) of Emmerdale, Nicky and Suni made the decision to leave the village following separate family dramas.

Suni was left stunned after Laurel told him the truth about Amit’s departure from the village, as well as his half-brother Jai’s plan to take his shares of The Hide. Laurel also revealed her plans to leave Jai.

Elsewhere, Nicky discovered his parents Caleb and Ruby had been telling more lies to cover up their involvement in Ethan’s hit and run. When Charles became suspicious of the pair, Caleb took the blame to prevent Ruby from getting into trouble.

The couple then tried to get Nicky involved in their latest plot, but their son lost patience. Nicky then decided it was time to leave the village for good.

Before exiting, Nicky paid Charles a final visit. However, he chose not to tell him that Ruby was to blame for the hit and run, instead choosing to keep the truth under wraps.

Nicky and Suni wanted a fresh start (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react to Nicky and Suni’s exit

Emmerdale fans appeared to have mixed opinions regarding Nicky and Suni’s decision to exit the village. While some viewers were pleased they were leaving, others thought their final scenes were disappointing.

“I’m not sad Nicky and Suni are leaving. They seem to be pointless to the show now. (I’m not calling the actors) but nothing is happening with the characters,” one Emmerdale viewer wrote on X.

A second said: “Yes, yes… Nicky and Suni going to leave!! Bye!!” while a third praised the two characters, adding: “Suni & Nicky breaking generational curses. Here for it.”

However, a fourth fan stated: “Nicky deserved a way better exit than this. He has great potential and hope this isn’t the last time we’ll see him again.”

Another wasn’t a fan of the pair though, finishing: “Ta ra Nicky and Suni. I’m sure you won’t be missed.”

