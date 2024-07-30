In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, July 29), Tom managed to get his Auntie Nicola on side as she enjoyed gossiping about his split from Belle.

She offered Tom a place to stay for a while before telling Laurel all about Belle’s termination of her pregnancy.

Emmerdale fans have now blasted Nicola for siding with abusive Tom and making things worse for Belle.

Nicola believed Tom (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Emmerdale: Nicola sided with Tom

Last night, in the aftermath of Tom and Belle’s marriage split, Nicola sat down with Tom and listened to his upset.

Tom blamed Belle for their split, leaving out all of the details of his abusive behaviour towards his wife.

He told Nicola about the termination, making out that he only found out about it whilst in Wales. This was the reason they’d come home early.

Nicola then offered Tom a room at theirs until Angelica was released, with Belle still living at Tom and Belle’s original home.

She then headed out and was quick to gossip all about Belle’s termination to Laurel. She even suggested that Tom may have been right to believe that Belle was cheating on him with Vinny.

Fans weren’t happy with Nicola’s interference (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Nicola for stirring the pot for Belle

Nicola was so quick to believe Tom without hearing Belle’s side of the story. To make things worse, she then started gossiping about Tom and Belle’s split whilst in the shop – and fans think she should’ve kept her nose out of things…

One fan complained: “Absolutely hate Nicola, this is just more fuel to the fire.”

Another person added: “Can’t stand that Nicola, she’s so judgemental.”

A third viewer finished: “[Bleep] I hate Nicola – how she judges everyone. Wonder how her daughter Angel is in prison?”

Is Belle still in danger? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Belle and Tom?

Last night, Emmerdale viewers would’ve seen Belle get the locks changed in her house. However, Tom managed to secretly get himself a key of his own so that he could still access the house.

But, will Belle realise what Tom’s been up to? And, is she still in danger of her abusive husband?

