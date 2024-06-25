In yet another a huge schedule shake-up this week, Emmerdale won’t be airing tonight (Tuesday, June 25). But, when can you catch the ITV soap this week?

This week sees the continuation of The UEFA European Football Championship 2024, which will air on ITV1 from 6.45pm – 10.45pm. This means Emmerdale won’t air in its usual 7.30pm slot.

But, when will Emmerdale be on this week?

Tonight’s Emmerdale is delayed due to the football (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is not on tonight, so when’s it back?

Emmerdale won’t be airing at all on Tuesday, June 25 or Wednesday, June 26. However, soap fans needn’t worry, as Emmerdale will return to screens later in the week.

The soap’s usual hour-long episode will air on Thursday, June 27 and it will then air again in its usual Friday evening slot at 7.30pm on June 28.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be soap-less days for ITV fans, as Coronation Street won’t be airing either due to the football.

Matty is introduced to new cellmate Les (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty’s new cellmate

After a reassuring phone call with Amy, Matty returns to his prison cell to find he’s no longer living alone. He is introduced to his new cellmate Les, who instantly unnerves Matty.

Les proceeds to taunt Matty with a number of quips, prompting him to worry for his safety. Matty confides in Cain about his fears during a prison visit later in the week, but Cain’s advice isn’t well received.

Will Matty manage to become friends with Les?

Dawn returns home with baby Evan (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the Dales, Dawn and Evan return to Home Farm. Dawn’s happiness is short-lived as she grows paranoid about baby Evan interacting with the other kids.

Billy begins grows concerned about her overprotectiveness, but Rose steps in and reassures Dawn about her capabilities as a mum.

Will Rose’s comforting words be enough to help Dawn?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!