Emmerdale newcomer Oliver Farnworth gives update on EastEnders star girlfriend Sam Womack’s cancer

Oliver Farnworth made his Emmerdale debut as John Sugden earlier this week – and he’s also shared an update on the health of girlfriend Sam Womack.

Sam, 51, revealed two years ago she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She subsequently underwent surgery before announcing in December 2022 she had been given the all clear.

Sam Womack revealed she had breast cancer two years ago (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Sam Womack cancer news

She told OK! magazine at the time: “I just feel really thankful and really grateful that I caught it when I did.

“I’m very thankful for my life. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s almost like I can see the beauty in everything now – like everything feels special.

“And I keep bursting into tears because I’m happy.”

She and Oliver, 42, later moved to Spain to start a new life in the mountains of Valencia.

And now he has opened up about how his ex-EastEnders star partner is doing.

Oliver Farnworth is playing newcomer John Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale star Oliver Farnworth gives girlfriend update

Oliver said of the Ronnie Mitchell actress during an appearance on Lorraine yesterday (Thursday August 8): “She’s doing incredibly well.”

He added: “I’m in awe of her.”

Oliver, who was linked to Sam in 2021, also hailed her resilience. “She’s been so kind of strong and determined through it,” he said, adding her diagnosis came following a routine check-up.

The couple pose for pics together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“We were very lucky because they detected quite a high grade of cancer and were able to deal with that quite quickly but she then went through the chemo and the radiotherapy,” he explained.

Oliver also noted how Sam faced the condition and received treatment amid moving house and performing in the West End.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus)

Furthermore, Oliver has previously addressed how Sam’s bravery shone through during her health challenge.

He’s reported to have said: “[Sam] wanted to get through everything and get back on stage as quickly as possible.

“She’s a real fighter, and she won’t let things get in her way. But, she was just so brave and eloquent speaking about what’s she’s been through and gracious.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Read more: As John Sugden arrives in Emmerdale, here’s where you recognise actor Oliver Farnworth from

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

And for all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!