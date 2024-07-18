Emmerdale OPINION: Forget Chas – Liam should get with Manpreet instead!

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, July 17), Manpreet had a little chat with Liam and encouraged him to rekindle his brief fling with Chas.

Despite wanting to remain a single man, Liam couldn’t help but act as Chas’ hero during an altercation with Josh.

But, here’s why Manpreet would be a much better match for Liam than Chas would be!

Emmerdale: Liam and Chas

So, Emmerdale viewers will know that Liam and Chas started to have a brief fling before Chas was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After meeting Ella, Liam had hoped to confess his feelings to Chas but ended up becoming official with Ella due to a misunderstanding.

With Ella revealing herself to be a child-killer, she was soon sent packing by Liam. Manpreet then suggested last night that Liam may wish to rekindle things with Chas now that he’s put Ella behind him.

Liam explained that he just wanted to remain single. However, he soon came to Chas’ rescue in a confrontation with Samson’s dodgy mate Josh, making sure that he never went near Chas again.

Afterwards, he accepted Chas’ offer of joining her for a drink as a way of saying ‘thank you.’

But, despite Liam and Chas’ clear chemistry, there’s another villager that Liam would be better suited with!

Emmerdale: Liam and Manpreet – a perfect match?

For a moment, during their conversation last night, it looked like Manpreet may have been proposing the idea of dating Liam. However, she quickly cleared up this misunderstanding and explained that the idea of them dating each other would be ‘gross.’

But, would it really be that bad? I’m inclined to think that Manpreet could actually be just the woman for the village’s favourite GP.

Liam’s dated a fair few women during his time in the village, so what makes Manpreet the one for him?

Well, let’s get an obvious one out of the way… she hasn’t killed anybody! That already puts her at an advantage. Okay, so there’s the slight issue of her sister being the person to murder Liam’s daughter, but I’m sure they can brush that one under the carpet…

And, then there’s the fact that they’re both single! With Manpreet recently ending things with Charles, and with Ella being shooed away by Liam, the pair wouldn’t even need to have a good ol’ soap affair. They could just get together without any complications! Perfect!

But, these factors aside, could Manpreet and Liam actually give things a go?

Liam and Manpreet could actually work – here’s why

So, perhaps Chas is also single and hasn’t killed anybody either. But, Manpreet still has an advantage! Throughout all of Liam’s ups and downs, Manpreet has been a constant friend to him.

The friends actually have a lot in common, sharing the same job for a start. But, Manpreet also knows exactly what struggles Liam has gone through over the years. She knows him inside and out, and he knows her pretty well too.

This level of depth and knowledge of each other is something Chas could only dream of having with Liam. So, why don’t Liam and Manpreet give each other a chance? They might just surprise themselves!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

