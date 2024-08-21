Emmerdale has confirmed Piper the dog is actually alive. Soap fans watched in horror last week as Tom appeared to kill Piper after running her down in a fit of rage.

He then euthanised Belle Dingle’s beloved pup off-screen in the vet’s surgery – where he works.

But in tonight’s (Wednesday, August 21) Emmerdale episode, it was revealed that Piper is actually alive.

Poor Piper was hit by Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom King ‘killed’ Piper

Last week, shocking scenes on Emmerdale showed Tom revving his engine in the direction of Piper. It was then revealed that he had indeed knocked her over.

Tom claimed he found Piper like that on the road and would try his best to save her. Belle initially believed him, but she later came to the realisation that he was actually responsible for Piper being hit.

The beloved pup is actually alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale dog Piper is alive

Since Piper’s ‘death,’ some Emmerdale fans were certain that the pup wasn’t actually killed off. Viewers pointed out how the pup’s death wasn’t seen on-screen, with an emotional Belle leaving the room before Tom did the deed.

What’s more, Belle didn’t even take a look inside the casket, during Piper’s funeral.

And in the latest instalment, the truth was revealed: Piper is alive, as Tom’s manipulation of Belle continues.

Tom gives away Piper (Credit: ITV)

Tom King gives away Piper on Emmerdale

At the end of the instalment, Tom was seen handing over Piper, to a couple who appeared to be rescuing the animal.

Speaking to the couple, Tom spun a web of lies, claiming he had rescued Piper from an abusive woman, referring to Belle.

“And there’s no danger this awful woman will come looking for her?,” said Piper’s new owner. Tom then replied: “Honestly? She won’t even realise she’s gone.”

For anyone watching who may be experiencing domestic abuse, Refuge is here for you, our National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week for free, confidential specialist support on 0808 2000 247, Or visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk to speak to an adviser on Live Chat.

Read more: Emmerdale: ‘The old Belle Dingle is coming back’ cheer fans as she sees through Tom’s lies

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!