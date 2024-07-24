Emmerdale: Piper’s blood was on the walls, fans fear

Emmerdale fans are fearing that the blood found on the walls of Tom and Belle’s Welsh cottage belongs to Piper the Dog. The couple had headed to Wales for a ‘holiday’, with Tom planning to isolate Belle further from her loved ones.

Back in the Dales, Charity and Cain broke into Belle and Tom’s house as their concerns for Belle continued to grow. They duo headed to Wales to find Belle, only to be faced with an empty cottage which had been trashed.

But, whose blood is on the walls? What’s happened to Belle and Tom in Emmerdale?

Charity and Cain found blood on the walls of the cottage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Blood found in Tom and Belle’s cottage

In Tuesday’s episode (July 23) of Emmerdale, Charity and Cain rushed to Wales to find Belle after becoming concerned for her safety.

Charity realised Belle had not been attending her mental health appointments, so she and Cain broke into Belle and Tom‘s home. After a good look around, they found the address for the Welsh cottage in Tom’s budget book and came up with a plan.

Soon enough, the pair arrived at the Welsh cottage and were horrified to find the place completely trashed. There was also blood all over the walls.

Belle was nowhere to be seen. But, is she safe? And, whose blood is on the walls?

Is Belle’s dog Piper safe? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict the blood belongs to Piper

Emmerdale fans are concerned that the blood in the cottage might belong to Belle’s pet dog, Piper. With Tom having previously been close to killing Piper, it isn’t unlikely that he may have hurt the dog.

Taking to social media, one fans said: “Where’s Belle? More to the point where’s Piper??” while another added: “If Tom hurts Piper!!!!”

“I think it’s Piper that’s hurt,” a third person predicted. Meanwhile, a fourth Emmerdale fan asked: “Where is Piper?!!!!”

Other fans have predicted Belle has finally realised the abuse she is suffering at the hands of her husband Tom while away in Wales.

“I think it’s Tom’s blood. Belle’s done something to Tom,” one person guessed. A second added: “I reckon Belle has flipped and has hurt Tom this time. I’m guessing she’s found out about his plans and has finally turned on him.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!