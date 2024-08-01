Composite of Will and Rose on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale: Rose and Will ‘deserve each other,’ fans blast

Fans were left disgusted

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale have blasted Rose Jackson and Will Taylor following the events of last night’s episode – which saw the pair sleep together after she plied him with booze.

Rose’s repeated attempts to seduce Will came as part of her scheme with Ruby Fox-Miligan to break up his marriage to Kim Tate – thereby claiming Home Farm for her own…somehow.

Rose and Will talk on Emmerdale
Sensing an opportunity, Rose made her move (Credit: ITV)

Rose sinks in her claws

With Will feeling dejected after Kim appeared more interested in her vengeance against Caleb than spending time with her husband, he shared a few drinks with Rose… and then a few more.

It was then that Rose made her move. Will reciprocated, and before long they were headed to the bedroom.

As the scenes aired, fans of the soap were left horrified by the pair’s awful antics.

Rose kisses Will on Emmerdale
Rose and Ruby’s plan comes together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘revolting’ Will and Rose

Writing on X as the episode aired, viewers shared their thoughts on Rose and Will‘s alcohol-soaked tryst.

“Rose is revolting – trashy, cheap, abysmal acting and that ridiculous irritating sickly sweet she does to try ans sound seductive. Time for Kim to throw freeloading Rank Rose, Weak Will and Dismal Dawn out ASAP. It’s high time,” wrote one grossed-out fan.

“Will and Rose deserve each other,” said another.

“Good i hope Rose gets with Will then Kim can throw him and his deadbeat family out,” a third commented.

“So it seems Rose and Will are going to get it on. Will does know what Kim is capable of when it comes to husbands, right?” asked a fourth.

Were you as disgusted by Rose and Will’s antics?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

5 exciting Emmerdale spoilers for next week (July 29th - August 2nd)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Joel Harley
Freelance Writer

Related Topics

Emmerdale Rose Jackson Will Taylor