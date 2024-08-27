Emmerdale fans were left disappointed over the latest episode (Monday, August 26th) which revealed Rose Jackson’s fate after her mysterious disappearance.

Rose went missing after a confrontation between Kim Tate and Will Taylor. Her whereabouts remained an ongoing mystery but was revealed through a series of flashbacks from Will.

But fans weren’t too impressed, suggesting the big reveal was anti-climactic.

Rose’s fate was revealed through a series of flashbacks (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Rose in Emmerdale?

Rose disappeared after Will and Kim dumped her by the road and ordered her to leave the Dales and never return. Naturally, fingers pointed towards the pair.

PC Swirling later returned with her possessions, but no sign of Rose. It appeared something sinister had happened to her.

In a series of flashbacks, viewers were shown what went down. Dawn happened to know all along and suspected Will of either lying or covering for Kim.

Dawn quickly drove past her mum after she was dropped off on the side of the road. She picked her up and Rose divulged what had happened to her.

Rose said she had been working with Ruby Fox-Miligan and tried to split Will and Kim up. She also added she spiked Dawn’s drink in an attempt to target Will.

She said she loved Dawn, Billy and the kids and didn’t want to leave but was chucked into a boot and given money by Will to leave.

Rose later gave Dawn the money and said she should use it to leave Will behind. It was also revealed that Dawn’s request of a bone marrow transplant for her son was a ruse to see how far her father would lie.

Dawn took her mum to the airport and has been watching Will lie ever since.

She revealed all to Will and moved out of Home Farm in a moment of anger.

Dawn said Will was embarrassing and not to contact her, even if he needed her. He was left fuming.

Dawn knew the truth of Rose’s fate the whole time (Credit: ITV)

Fan reactions

Fans weren’t too pleased with the much anticipated grand reveal, with several naming it pointless.

One X user wrote: “Dawn let Rose lie about Kim, spikes her drink, why she stayed with them, Rose wasn’t truthful at any time but Dawn falls out with her dad because he lied about Rose leaving? Makes no sense at all. Should win award for the most pointless storyline ever if nothing else.”

Another added: “When Dawn thought it was Kim that spiked her she went off on her but it’s OK that mommy dearest did it? It doesn’t make any sense.”

A third disgruntled viewer penned: “This Rose conclusion is a bit of a disappointment.” While a fourth said: “I don’t care about dismal Dawn and rambling Rose.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

