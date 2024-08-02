Fans of Emmerdale spoilers think that they know what happened to Rose Jackson in last night’s episode of the soap – and are holding Ruby Fox-Miligan responsible.

In an eventful episode for all concerned, Kim Tate learned that Ruby and Rose had teamed up to destroy her marriage to Will Taylor.

With much of the damage already done – and Rose having succeeded in sleeping with Will, after getting him drunk – the married couple joined forces to drive Rose out of town.

Kim confronted Rose last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rose disappears – but whodunnit?

Driving her to the village outskirts, Kim and Will handed Rose a wad of cash to pay off her debts, and demanded that she never come back.

Rose then disappeared not long after being left behind. As a Home Farm van pulled up at her side, Rose vanished – leaving only her belongings at the side of the road.

What happened to Rose? (Credit: ITV)

Ruby behind Rose’s disappearance, fans predict

Writing on social media as the episode shared, fans of the soap shared their theories as to what might have happened to Rose.

And many think that Ruby could have been responsible for Rose’s disappearance.

“I think it was Ruby’s drug dealer who took Rose, paid for by… Ruby or Kim?” suggested one fan, on Reddit.

“I wonder what happened to Rose? It makes it seem like it was Will or Kim but maybe neither? Ruby?” said another.

“I thought it might have either been Kim who may have killed her. She let Harriet die after all. Then I wondered if it was Ruby. Or wildcard; Will and/or Caleb,” a third mooted.

I bet Kim has killed Rose or even Ruby. #Emmerdale — cam (@camjmes0) August 1, 2024

“I bet Kim has killed Rose – or even Ruby,” another fan wrote, over on X.

#Emmerdale was that Kim, Wiiiiill or Ruby ‍♂️ — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) August 1, 2024

“Was that Kim, Will or Ruby?” asked a fifth.

Was Ruby behind Rose’s disappearance?

