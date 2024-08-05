Emmerdale’s Sammy Winward ‘cuts daughter off’ after she signs up to racy adult website

Emmerdale star Sammy Winward is reportedly no longer speaking to her 19-year-old daughter after she joined OnlyFans earlier this year.

Mia is the daughter of Sammy – who played Katie Sugden between 2001 and 2015 on the ITV soap – and ex-Blackburn Rovers footballer David Dunn.

However, Mia has claimed she has been ‘cut off’ from her parents following a fiery argument over her decision to sign up for racy adult content site OnlyFans.

Sammy Winward daughter signs up for OnlyFans

Earlier this year, Mia signed up to the racy adult content site, OnlyFans. The decision came after she spoke to friends who were on the site.

Feeling empowered and enjoying being her own boss, Mia recently shared how she’s earning a fortune selling racy images and videos. Speaking to The Sun, Mia claimed she can earn up to £30,000 a month.

But it appears her decision has led to a fall-out between Mia and her famous mum, Sammy and father, ex-Blackburn Rovers footballer David Dunn.

Sammy ‘not speaking’ to Mia

Talking about her Emmerdale star mum, Mia claimed: “She said some pretty mean things when we did last speak, it was awful. But I absolutely love my mum, I love all of my family but none of them speak to me now.”

Despite the fall-out and struggles, Mia added to the publication: “But I will always love and appreciate them. I hope that one day we can rebuild our relationship and move on.”

Mia also shared how she doesn’t view OnlyFans as a long-term career. However, for the time being, it is said to be helping her earn enough money to get into the property business.

Sammy Winward and daughter Mia

Back in 2021, a then 19-year-old Mia and Sammy appeared on Loose Women together. The teenager revealed she had plans to be an actor.

Speaking via video link Sammy said: “I always thought, ‘Oh my god I’m only going to be 36/37 when she is 18. And I’m nearly there now. It’s just crazy because we just feel like best mates really.

“Obviously there is the mother and daughter relationship but we’re more like best mates,” she added.

