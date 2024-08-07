Emmerdale: Samson leaves and fans beg him to come back as actor Sam Hall sends message confirming exit

Emmerdale fans have pleaded for Samson Dingle to return to the ITV soap after it was confirmed he had left the village for good. Samson was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting Josh, with his final scenes seeing him bid goodbye to his dad Sam before being taken away.

Actor Sam Hall, who portrayed Samson for 15 years, shared a video with fans confirming he has left Emmerdale. Fans of the soap have shared their hopes of Samson one day returning, with many sad to see him leave.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samson’s Emmerdale exit.

Samson was sentenced to four years in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson is jailed

In Tuesday’s episode (August 6) of Emmerdale, Samson was sentenced to four years in prison. He had also been arrested for assaulting Josh and taken into custody, where he was questioned by police.

Lydia later arrived at the pub with news that the judge had sentenced Samson to four years in prison. It was even more than the solicitor was expecting, but Cain said he felt sure Samson could be out in two with good behaviour.

At the end of the episode Sam and Samson had a moment together before Samson was taken away. Sam tried to coach his son for prison life, telling him to snap up any opportunity he has to learn a skill while inside. He also told his son he’s proud of him.

They had one last hug, told each other they loved each other and then Samson was gone. Sam was left alone on the verge of tears.

The scenes marked the end of Samson’s time in the Dales.

Actor Sam Hall confirms he’s left Emmerdale

Sam Hall, who has played Samson for 15 years, confirmed he has left Emmerdale for good after his final scenes aired. The actor issued a message to fans via Instagram.

“So, as you’ve seen, Samson has now left the village. It’s been a great storyline. So, I’d like to thank everyone who’s been with me, cast and crew, over the last 15 years. And hopefully we see Samson again. See you later,” Sam told fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

Emmerdale fans flocked to wish Sam well, but many shared their disappointment over Samson being written out of the ITV soap.

“You will be missed. Great young actor,” one fan commented, while another pleaded: “Come back to us. I think you should come back and get together with Amelia.”

A third Emmerdale fan said: “I hope Samson will return. Good luck in the future.” Another agreed, adding: “Hope you come back young man. You are an integral part of the Dingle clan,” and a final fan said: “This is sad. Please bring him back in the future.”

