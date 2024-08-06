Fans of Emmerdale have been left confused by last night’s episode, in which Samson Dingle had the perfect opportunity to catch slimy pal Josh out… and didn’t.

In this episode, Samson lured Josh out and beseeched that he confess to harassing Matty.

Feeling bad that they had effectively ruined Matty’s life, Samson told Josh that he needed to follow his lead and also confess to the police. Josh refused, pushing back as Samson attempted to force a confession.

Samson tried to appeal to Josh’s better nature (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Samson confronts Josh

Ironically, as they argued, Josh did confess all, telling Samson how he’d come after Matty because he was ‘asking to be robbed,’ and describing him as a ‘freak’ who had been ‘mouthing off’ at him. He then told him that he planned to take his secret ‘to the grave,’ getting off scot free while Samson rots in prison.

Josh’s very detailed outburst left some fans wondering whether Samson might have something up his sleeve… but instead he attacked Josh, only getting himself in more trouble with the police.

Samson was determined to make Josh come clean (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans confused by Samson and Josh confrontation

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Samson and Josh’s confrontation. And many wondered why Samson hadn’t bothered to record Josh’s damning confession.

“Why didn’t he record it on his phone?” asked one confused fan on Instagram, where the soap had shared a video of the pair.

“Every smart phone has a voice notes feature these days, unless you live in Soap Land!” pointed out another.

“Why didn’t he try recording him?” asked a third.

“Should have recorded the confession on his moby,” said a fouth.

“I thought he would have recorded the conversation,” sighed another.

Instead, Samson assaulted Josh – an attack which was caught on a nearby doorbell camera. PC Swirling then cornered him in The Woolpack, and arrested him for the crime.

The police arrested Samson for assaulting Josh (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: The verdict is in

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Samson’s friends and family await news from the courtroom. As Amelia frets for the future of her baby’s father, Cain struggles to believe that Moira didn’t dob him in to the police.

Just then, Moira enters the pub with news of Samson’s trial. What fate beholds Samson?

