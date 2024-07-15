Emmerdale: As Samson tells stabbing truth to the police, here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, July 15), Samson finally confessed the truth to the police about his involvement in Matty’s stabbing of him.

Backtracking on his original statement, Samson was persuaded by Lydia to admit his part in the stabbing.

But, as Samson finally confesses to threatening Matty, here’s everything that happens next.

Samson fessed up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson admitted the truth

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Matty is currently in prison for stabbing Samson in The Hide. However, last week, Samson confessed to Sam and Lydia that Matty was actually telling the truth about the stabbing – he didn’t stab him on purpose.

This evening, after finding out the truth, Sam told his son to go on the run. Lydia interrupted this conversation and was initially horrified, before ‘going along’ with this plan.

With Sam heading off and arranging for Samson to meet him, Lydia talked Samson round and managed to get him to tell the truth to the police.

Sam was livid when he realised that Lydia has destroyed his plan, with Samson telling the police about how he’d threatened Matty with a bottle before the stabbing.

In the pub, Cain then brought up the topic of Alice and how she wouldn’t be proud of Samson. This angered Sam, who then punched Cain in front of everyone as a result.

Matty is threatened by Robbo (Credit: ITV)

Matty’s life on the line despite Samson truth

This week, Matty feels hopeful after being informed of Samson’s recent change of heart. However, as Cain deals with Samson back at home, Matty continues to have a hard time in prison.

His time in prison isn’t quite over as transphobic Robbo starts to threaten him with violence. Matty fears for his life as he’s cornered in his cell once more. Is his life in huge danger?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

