Emmerdale to air special episode as Belle imagines a future affected by Tom

Belle has been suffering abuse at the hands of her conniving husband Tom, and Emmerdale are set to explore the issue further with an hour-long episode focussing on her mental wellbeing.

Tom has been abusing his wife Belle for some time. More recently, he has used her dog Piper to taunt her even more.

In a special stylised episode on Thursday 5 September, Belle will be imagining her future if she remains with Tom.

Belle has been suffering abuse from Tom for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom’s treatment of Belle

Belle has been suffering at the hands of Tom for months. Previously, he poisoned Piper in a bid to get Belle to come home from a facility where she was seeking treatment for her mental health.

Tom was concerned that she would divulge her experience of abuse while he was away. So, he pretended Piper was ill to get Belle to leave early.

Last week, Tom hit Piper with his car in a cruel act intended to hurt Belle. The vet then pretended he’d found the dog already hurt in the road. He then told Belle that he’d do everything he could to save her.

He later broke the news to Belle that Piper was in a bad way and she needed to say goodbye. However, Tom was later shown giving the dog to a couple. Tom told them that the previous owner had been abusive towards the dog.

Belle will feature in a special episode (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s episode

The night before the episode, Tom threatens Belle and says he will never give up on her and that they must remain together.

His words stick with Belle and launch her into a dream-like day. She plays out three different lives that could happen if she is forced to remain with Tom.

The story follows a dazed Belle leaving her house and interacting with the rest of Emmerdale village.

Belle freaks out as she realises the future of what could take place in her life. She has not yet spoken out about her abuse. Could this be about to change?

Behind the scenes

Emmerdale have been working closely with the charity Refuge to ensure the abuse storyline is done justice.

Actress Eden Taylor Draper, who plays Belle, said: “I’m excited for everyone to see this dream episode as I feel it’s a great representation of what’s going on inside Belle’s mind and the constant fear even though she is no longer “in” the abusive relationship.

“It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

