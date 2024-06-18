Emmerdale spoilers: Belle finally decides to leave Tom

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, at the extent of her abusive husband’s controlling behaviour finally begins to sink in, Belle decides to leave Tom.

But, with Tom learning about her trip to the abortion clinic last week, he’s in a particularly wrathful mood. Can Belle make it out of the village before Tom does some serious harm to her… or himself?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Rachel immediately spots Tom’s red flags and encourages Belle to take a break from her marriage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes a decision

Having reached the end of her tether, Belle speaks to her Mental Health Care Coordinator, Rachel. She explains how she told Tom that she had a miscarriage instead of an abortion.

As the session goes on, Belle worries that Rachel is beginning to realise the extent of Tom’s controlling behaviour. She is desperate to leave but, as Rachel reassures Belle, the reality of her situation finally sinks in.

Rachel encourages Belle to take a break from Tom. Belle is terrified but realises that Rachel is speaking sense.

Is Belle finally about to leave Tom?

Tom is furious to learn what Belle has done (Credit: ITV)

Belle makes a run for it as Tom lashes out

Back in the village, Noah tells Tom that Belle was in town for an appointment instead of walking Piper. Realising that Belle has been lying to him, he discovers that Belle took a trip to the abortion clinic.

In the barn and apoplectic with rage, he begins lashing out at anything in sight. Grabbing an iron bar, he takes a swing – and accidentally hits the barn’s rotary isolator behind him.

The ensuing electric shock sends Tom flying across the bar and into a beam. He hits the ground, unconscious or worse…

Will Tom survive his injuries? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, her bags packed, Belle climbs into a taxi to see Debbie in Scotland.

Will Belle make it out of the village in time? And what has Tom done to himself?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!