Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes a big decision after finding out Tom’s in a relationship with Amelia

In Emmerdale spoilers, Belle Dingle makes a momentous decision after discovering that Tom is in a relationship with Amelia Spencer. Embattled Belle has only just managed to extricate herself from her abusive husband.

But how will she react when she learns that he has moved on already – and that Amelia may be in danger?

Read upcoming Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tom makes a snide remark about Belle’s failed Clare’s Law application (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom revels in Belle’s setback

Belle is horrified to get an email informing her that there will be no disclosure following her application for Clare’s Law. Watching from his hidden cameras, Tom is delighted.

Feeling vindicated, he enjoys her clear distress.

Tom enjoys Belle’s pain (Credit: ITV)

Later, he hints that he knows the results of her private email. He then reminds her that he has some intimate photos of Belle that he could release – causing Belle to freeze in threat.

Belle is distraught when she realises that the password to her photos has been changed. She forms a plan to play Tom at his own game by stealing his tablet.

With the tables turned, Belle confronts Tom in the Woolpack. But will anyone believe what she has to say?

Furious Belle confronts Tom (Credit: ITV)

Belle worries for Amelia as Tom moves on

Amelia unwittingly mentions that she is now in a relationship with Tom. Belle and Lydia are both incredulous at Amelia’s news.

When Tom lets himself into Belle’s house with his own key, she tells him to leave Amelia alone.

Belle begins to spiral in her distress (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Belle leaves the house in a trance-like state, wandering down Main Street. Haunted by her imagined future, a special episode follows Belle as she tries to find the courage to open up about her ordeal at Tom’s hands.

Will Belle expose Tom to the world?

