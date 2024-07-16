Emmerdale spoilers: Belle in terrifying ordeal as Tom’s plan sets into motion

In Emmerdale spoilers, Tom King sets his plan to isolate Belle from her friends and family forever into motion, as the pair arrive at their ‘holiday’ cottage for a peaceful week away. However, the tables soon turn when Belle learns that Tom plans to rent the cottage for far longer than originally anticipated.

Tom is eyeing up a job on as a vet in a remote part of Wales – far away from the village and the rest of the Dingles. With Belle now trapped, Tom plots to turn their holiday cottage into a forever home.

How will Belle react to the news that Tom plans to take her away from her friends and family to live in remote Wales for good? And can she escape his increasingly controlling clutches?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tom and Belle check in to their holiday cottage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Belle’s holiday gets underway

Belle and Tom arrive at their holiday cottage, feeling excited for the week ahead. As the sun rises outside, Belle is feeling hopeful and happy.

The loved-up couple look forward to a good holiday together… but for how long?

Belle continues to stress about not having her phone. She can’t believe that she couldn’t find it before they left. But was it really her fault it was missing?

Once inside the cottage, Tom gets started on manipulating his wife. Regardless, Belle tries to brush her husband’s actions aside, and feels hopeful that the holiday has gotten off to a decent start.

But what does Tom have planned?

Things don’t stay idyllic for long (Credit: ITV)

Tom sets his plan into motion

Later, Belle feels confused when she overhears Tom arranging to rent the cottage for longer than planned.

In the episodes which follow, Belle and Tom’s pleasant holiday turns into a terrifying ordeal… Flashbacks show what really happens during their idyllic week. And as Charity and Cain race to save her, will they be in time?

What does Tom have planned for Belle?

