Emmerdale spoilers: Belle violently lashes out at Charity as she gets closer to the truth

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, as Charity Dingle begins to grow suspicious, Belle lashes out – violently rejecting her attempts to help. This comes as Charity and the other Dingle women question Belle about her marriage to Tom.

Fearful over what Tom might do, Belle rejects her family’s attempts to help. Can Charity convince the other women that something is seriously wrong with Belle?

And will Belle open up to Charity?

Charity tries to get through to Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity is worried for Belle

Belle panics as Charity, Chas, Mandy and Lydia all question her over her relationship with Tom. Worried, Charity pushes Belle to tell her what’s really going on.

However, their incessant questioning only succeeds in angering Belle, who storms out. Finding Belle upset outside the Woolpack, a concerned Charity very kindly asks her once again to open up about what’s wrong.

Will Belle come clean to Charity about Tom’s abuse?

Will Belle tell Charity what Tom has been up to? (Credit: ITV)

Tom shuts Charity down

As Charity pushes her to tell her what’s up, Belle grows tearful. It’s clear Charity is getting closer to the truth. But, spotting Tom coming, Belle shuts down. She lashes out and shoves Charity out of her way in a blind panic.

Charity is left incredulous as Tom then stops her following Belle. He insists that his wife is struggling with her mental health and demands that Charity leave her alone.

Belle shuts out Charity, while Tom makes a plan of his own (Credit: ITV)

The other women worry that Charity overreacted. She leaves the room, frustrated and worried that she’s missed her chance to convince them all that something is seriously wrong with Belle.

Can Charity make her family listen to reason?

Meanwhile, Tom makes a plan of his own. Scheming to take Belle away from her family once and for all, he sets about interviewing for a job in an extremely isolated part of Wales…

Can Charity save Belle in time?

