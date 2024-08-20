Emmerdale spoilers: Cain confronts Moira over her drinking as things get worse between them

In Emmerdale spoilers, a worried Cain Dingle confronts wife Moira over her seemingly out of control drinking. This follows weeks of tension between the pair, as they have viciously fought over Samson and his lies putting Matty in prison.

Samson came clean about the ‘stabbing’ in the end – leading to Matty’s release from prison, and a lengthy jail term of his own. However, bad blood remains between Moira and Cain and, as he finds a bottle of whisky in her bag, he confronts her over her drinking.

Later, Moira confides in John about the state of her marriage, while a fuming Cain drags Nate into their family feud.

Can Cain and Moira sort out their problems before it’s too late?

Cain and Moira have been arguing a lot lately (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain confronts Moira over her boozing

Cain is impressed when he sees John dealing with one of the farm’s big clients. However, the mood is soured when he confronts Moira over a bottle of whisky he found in her bag.

He’s unimpressed when he sees his wife knocking back painkillers. Annoyed by his nagging, Moira points out that the bottle of whisky hasn’t even been opened.

Does Cain have a cause for concern?

Cain demands answers from a baffled Nate (Credit: ITV)

John and Nate are caught in the middle

Later, Moira confides in John, telling him that she’s worried about the state of her marriage. Meanwhile, Cain confronts a horrified Nate over his relationship with Moira, having caught them both drinking together.

Nate protests his innocence (Credit: ITV)

A hurt Nate pleads with Cain to believe nothing is going on. He tells him that their relationship is actually in a good place and he’d never do anything to jeopardise that. When Cain storms off to see the kids, Nate watches, concerned.

Can Moira and Cain reconcile their differences?

