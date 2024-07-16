Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Cain hunt for missing Belle and are horrified by what they find

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain and Charity go looking for Tom and Belle following their sudden departure from the village. This comes amid Charity’s increasing worry that there’s something not right with Tom… and that he could be abusing Belle.

Confiding in Cain, the pair head to Wales where Tom and Belle are supposedly on holiday. But when they get there, they find the cottage in disarray, and blood on the wall.

What has happened to Belle?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain and Charity worry for Belle

Charity is shocked when she learns about Tom’s job interview in Wales and his and Belle’s sudden departure from the village. Terrified for Belle, she calls Cain and tells him that Tom reminds her of monstrous Bails.

The next day, Cain grows worried as he also fails to contact Belle. Meanwhile, Charity discovers that Belle has been missing her mental health appointments.

They decide to break into Tom and Belle’s house to look for clues as to where they might have gone. They are shocked when they find Tom’s surveillance equipment inside. As they rummage through their drawers, they find Belle’s phone stashed away.

Finding an address for a cottage for Wales in Tom’s budget book, they decide to head there in search of answers.

What will they find?

Cain and Charity find the cottage in a state

Later, Cain and Charity arrive at the holiday cottage. They find the house trashed, with blood on the wall and Belle nowhere to be found.

As the storyline continues, a series of flashbacks show the turn of events leading to Belle’s disappearance….

What has happened to Belle?

