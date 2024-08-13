Emmerdale spoilers: Ella violently lashes out after Gary turns up at her birthday party

In Emmerdale spoilers, the village gathers to celebrate Ella Forster’s 30th birthday. However, she’s left traumatised when Gary – the nephew of the girl she once killed – crashes the party, full of range and determined to make Ella suffer.

As Ella struggles in the aftermath of Gary’s outburst, she violently lashes out at those around her. What will Ella do next?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Mandy learns that Ella is celebrating a milestone birthday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Happy birthday Ella

Ella is shocked when Mandy wishes her a happy birthday, having learned that it’s her 30th birthday. However, she’s anxious when Mandy offers to give her a full beauty treatment, complete with before and after snaps.

Later, Ella is horrified when she sees photos of herself posted to the salon’s social media account. Liam looks on as an angry Ella smashes up her birthday cake and heads off to the footbridge.

Ella is horrified to see her makeover pictures posted online (Credit: ITV)

Concerned, he approaches Ella and offers to accompany her to the surprise birthday party. Ella appreciates his support, and does her best to enjoy herself amid the ongoing celebrations.

As she begins to relax, she’s touched when Liam gives her a small star pendant as a gift.

Will it be a happy birthday for Ella after all?

Liam steps in to support anxious Ella (Credit: ITV)

Gary poops the party

However, the mood is soon ruined when June’s nephew Gary arrives – aggressively confronting Ella. As he hands her a picture of Joanne, Ella’s life implodes and she rushes out, in pieces.

As Ella flees, Gary gives chase. Wendy intervenes when Ella falls to the ground – shooing off the grief and rage-filled Gary.

Afterwards, Wendy attempts to comfort Ella in the waiting room. But she’s stunned when Ella suddenly flips and attacks her. But what’s really going on? Why has Ella totally lost the plot? And how seriously will Wendy be injured?

