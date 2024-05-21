Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan collapses as Manpreet tries to resuscitate him

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, when Ethan Anderson suddenly collapses unconscious, Manpreet attempts to resuscitate him.

This comes as Ethan frets over his court case after being found out for crashing a car while driving Nicky. Fearing that he would be discovered for driving under the influence, Ethan fled the scene – leaving Nicky in a coma.

A mystery attacker then ran down Ethan in a hit and run, leaving him broken and bleeding in the road. Ethan survived the attack, but his health issues may have continued…

Will Ethan survive?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Ethan is worried when he hears Rose and Ruby talking (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan prepares for the worst

Ethan is shocked when he overhears a conversation between Ruby and Rose. As they talk, Rose attempts to back out of their plan to destroy Kim.

Determined to use his last few hours of freedom wisely, he tells Charles about some concerns he has for Dawn. Egged on by his dad, he decides to leave a voicemail for Dawn.

Can he warn Dawn in time?

Charles finds Ethan passed out on the floor (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet attempts to save lifeless Ethan

As they prepare for court, Ethan and Charles share a heartfelt conversation. Charles then briefly leaves the room.

But when Charles returns from the kitchen, he comes back to find Ethan has collapsed, unconscious, on the floor. He’s horrified to find that Ethan’s heart appears to have stopped.

Manpreet tries desperately to save Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Charles’ fear and panic grows as Manpreet tries in vain to resuscitate Ethan. Charles looks on terrified, fearing the worse.

Can Manpreet save Ethan?

Can Manpreet resuscitate Ethan? (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dawn grows concerned after hearing Ethan’s voicemail.

Has Ethan’s warning gotten through in time?

